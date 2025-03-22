Driver charged with DUI after hitting Pasco deputy's patrol car: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A motorist was charged with drunk driving early Saturday morning after crashing into a Pasco County deputy’s patrol car, authorities said.
According to the Florida highway Patrol, two marked Pasco County Sheriff's Office patrol cars were stopped with their emergency lights activated during a traffic stop at about 3:43 a.m. on State Road 54 at Eiland Boulevard.
That’s when a drunk driver rear-ended one of the deputy's vehicles, FHP officials said.
The driver was charged with DUI and taken to the Pasco County Jail.
No injuries were reported.
