Driver charged with DUI after hitting Pasco deputy's patrol car: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A motorist was charged with drunk driving early Saturday morning after crashing into a Pasco County deputy’s patrol car, authorities said.

According to the Florida highway Patrol, two marked Pasco County Sheriff's Office patrol cars were stopped with their emergency lights activated during a traffic stop at about 3:43 a.m. on State Road 54 at Eiland Boulevard.

That’s when a drunk driver rear-ended one of the deputy's vehicles, FHP officials said.

The driver was charged with DUI and taken to the Pasco County Jail.

No injuries were reported.