Driver arrested after double hit-and-run crash had 'enough fentanyl to kill over 30K people'

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A driver involved in a double hit-and-run crash in Wesley Chapel was arrested on Wednesday (April 24) after troopers found drugs, thousands of dollars in cash, a cell phone, and a firearm in the vehicle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a GMC Sierra was pulling out of a Burger King parking lot when the driver accidentally hit a Dodge Challenger.

Due to the accident, the driver of the GMC pulled back into the parking lot. That's when the driver of the Challenger, later identified as Afranur Rahman, 29, of Temple Terrace, allegedly became very angry and hostile.

The driver of the GMC drove away "in fear for his life." Rahman allegedly followed the GMC and pulled a gun. Police say sometime during the pursuit, Rahman hit another vehicle without stopping.

During a search of the Challenger, police found a backpack that contained $4,103, a bottle of codeine, a cell phone, a firearm, and 66.7 grams of fentanyl. A trash bag was later pulled out of the trunk that contained water bottles and over five pounds of marijuana.

Rahman was arrested and booked into the Pasco County Jail on multiple charges.