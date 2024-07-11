Downtown New Port Richey sub shop scores tasty hit with plant-based sandwiches

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — John and Connie Beebe take serving their New Port Richey community seriously.

After all, the married couple's Heros Downtown Subs & Salads sandwich shop (5649 Main St., New Port Richey) is best known for its celebration and support of first responders, including a "pay it forward" program where customers can buy meals for firefighters, police, and more.

But when a vegan friend craved their stuffed meaty subs — especially their signature 187 Italian sub — the Beebes decided to expand their menu for the greater good.

"We had to find something to accommodate all disciplines," John says.

Heros now serves plant-based deli meats from Prime Roots, a California-based company that uses Koji — which is like a mushroom root — to create pepperoni, salami, and more.

"It's a hit for sure," says John.

For more on Heros Downtown Subs & Salads, go here.