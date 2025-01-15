Donkey spotted wandering along highway in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Drivers in Pasco County spot a donkey wandering along the highway in Pasco County.
Florida Highway Patrol said the donkey was spotted around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the shoulder of Northbound I-75 and Overpass Road.
Several passing motorists, troopers, and an FDOT road ranger helped wrangle the donkey and keep it from the highway.
FHP said that the animal was safely returned to a nearby pasture.
