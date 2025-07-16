Donations renew hope for historic American Legion Post in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Members of American Legion Post 118 in Zephyrhills say they are feeling renewed optimism about saving their historic building, thanks to a recent boost in community support.

Last month, ABC Action News reporter Erik Waxler heard about their campaign and wanted to highlight their efforts. As a result, Tampa Bay-area neighbors donated $2,400 to the Legion's GoFundMe campaign. The funds will go toward critical repairs to the 115-year-old structure, including the roof, bathrooms, kitchen, and flooring.

“We don’t even know what’s going on with the foundation,” a post leader said. “This is a 115-year-old building. Who knows exactly what we’ll find until a professional gets under there to look,” said Steven Divish, Post 118’s Historian.

In addition to the donations, a local insurance company saw Erik's previous coverage and has pledged to support multiple fundraising events throughout the year.

Post leaders say their ultimate goal is to restore the building so it can better serve local veterans. Planned improvements include installing showers and upgrading bathrooms to assist homeless veterans preparing for job interviews.

“We want to get to the point where everything is fixed,” Divish said. “Then we can start doing the programs to help the veterans that are coming in here.”

American Legion Post 118 was originally built in 1910 by Civil War veterans and remains a landmark in the Zephyrhills community.

This is just one example of the many organizations across the bay area that help our veterans. So we've started an ABC Action News gives campaign and could use your help. We're raising money to support the various local programs that help our heroes thrive in civilian life and strengthen their communities. Everything from mental health and support groups...to a place for them to gather and grow together—these resources make a real difference. Just head here to donate. Any amount will help provide the care, resources, and support our veterans have earned.