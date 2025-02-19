Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Deputy, driver injured after crash in Pasco County: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol
Posted

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy and driver were both taken to the hospital after a crash in Pasco County Tuesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the deputy, 26, was driving a marked Pasco County Sheriff's Office Chevy Tahoe north on Collier Parkway in emergency mode around 7:15 p.m.

According to FHP, at the intersection of SR-54, the deputy slowed and began clearing the intersection, but a Lexus sedan traveling west failed to stop. The sedan then crashed into the patrol vehicle, causing it to overturn, slide into the southbound lanes of Collier Parkway, and finally hit a Chevy pickup truck.

The deputy and the sedan's driver, a 56-year-old Lutz man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

The pickup truck's driver, a 37-year-old Land O Lakes man, was uninjured.


