Deputies searching for suspect in Pasco County shooting

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) was investigating a shooting on Friday night that left one man injured.

The incident occurred in the Corona Drive area of Holiday where one man shot another inside a home, PCSO officials said.

The victim received a non-life-threatening injury.

Deputies arrived and called for the residents to exit the home. Four people exited and were being interviewed.

The shooter’s identity is currently unknown.

It appeared to be an isolated incident with no public safety threat, officials said.

No other information was made available.

An update would be provided when it was available, PSCO officials said.

