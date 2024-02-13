Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old from New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered 14-year-old in New Port Richey.

PCSO said Zain Tamayo was last seen in the Plathe Road area of New Port Richey on Feb. 10 around 4 p.m. Tamayo was last seen wearing a white jacket, gray/black sweatpants, and white Crocs.

Officials said Tamayo is 5'7'' and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Tamayo's whereabouts is asked to call Pasco Sheriff at 727-847-8102 or report tips at PascoSheriff.com/tips.