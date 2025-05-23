Deputies searching for endangered 14-year-old girl from Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Deputies are currently searching for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared from Zephyrhills early Friday morning.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Julianah Rodriguez was last seen around 2 a.m. near Daughtery Road wearing a black hoodie and black/white sneakers.

Officials described Rodriguez as 5 feet tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Rodriguez, call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.