Deputies searching for endangered 14-year-old girl from Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Deputies are currently searching for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared from Zephyrhills early Friday morning.
The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Julianah Rodriguez was last seen around 2 a.m. near Daughtery Road wearing a black hoodie and black/white sneakers.
Officials described Rodriguez as 5 feet tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information about Rodriguez, call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.
State and local officials say Maximo Sanchez violated environmental regulations for years, operating two unpermitted dumps despite warnings from state and local officials to clean it up.
Neighbor says Florida man who operates unpermitted dumps 'doesn't play by the rules'