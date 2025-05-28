Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen in Land O' Lakes

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a teenage girl who went missing from Pasco County early Wednesday morning.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said 15-year-old Sophia Sagieva was last seen around 4 a.m. in the Citrus Blossom Drive area of Land O' Lakes wearing gray shorts. She may also have a nose ring on her right nostril.

Officials said she is five feet and four inches tall and around 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sagieva is considered endangered. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said she may be in the Hernando County area.

If you have any information about Sagieva, contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.