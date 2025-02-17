Deputies search for suspect that shot and killed man in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla — Deputies search for man involved in deadly shooting in Wesley Chapel Sunday night.

According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO), the shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. near Old Pasco Road and Dayflower Boulevard.

The suspect allegedly shot and killed a man and then left on foot before law enforcement arrived, according to PSO.

Deputies continue to look for the suspect. Investigators believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat, according to PSO.