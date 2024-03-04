Deputies say missing 12-year-old boy in Holiday is 'endangered'

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy who went missing Monday morning from Holiday is endangered, deputies said.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said they're currently searching for Jaylen Lebron, who was last seen walking away from Paul R. Smith Middle School on Sweetbriar Drive around 8:35 a.m.

Deputies said Lebron is five feet tall and around 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was heading south on Sweetbriar Drive toward Holiday Lake Drive.

The school is currently on controlled campus status while they search for Lebron per protocol.

If you have any information on Lebron's whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.