Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Deputies investigating shooting in Lacoochee

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 8:09 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 20:09:38-04

LACOOCHEE, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting in Lacoochee that happened on Friday afternoon.

Police say that an investigation indicates a man shot a gun into the air and then toward people.

The shooting allegedly followed an argument between two men.

No one was shot or injured, and this seems to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Latest Pasco County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.