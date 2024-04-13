Deputies investigating shooting in Lacoochee

LACOOCHEE, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting in Lacoochee that happened on Friday afternoon.
Police say that an investigation indicates a man shot a gun into the air and then toward people.
The shooting allegedly followed an argument between two men.
No one was shot or injured, and this seems to be an isolated incident.
The investigation is still ongoing.
PSO deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of Mudcat Grant Blvd. in Lacoochee this afternoon. Preliminary information indicates an adult male shot a firearm in to the air, and then toward people, following an argument with another adult male. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KsZO5s7yDg— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) April 12, 2024