Deputies attempting to identify human remains found in Pasco

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are asking for help in identifying human remains that were found in the woods over five years ago.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the remains were found near the intersection of Scenic Drive and Graphic Drive in Port Richey on Dec. 12, 2019, but the person's identity is still unknown.

Deputies said an anthropologist confirmed the remains are from a white or Hispanic man, who was 5'3"-5'11" and 20-60 years old. The man also previously sustained a fractured rib, but this was not associated with his death.

PCSO had an artist complete two possible composite sketches of the man. One includes a hat that was found in the area near him.

If you have any information about the case, you can call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.