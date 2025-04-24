Deputies arrest 2 suspects after human remains found in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested two suspects in connection with an ongoing investigation into the discovery of human remains in Pasco County.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the apparent remains were found in Trilby, near Old Trilby Road and Trilby Road, on Tuesday. The remains were later identified as 33-year-old Diego Farias.

On Thursday, deputies announced that they had made two arrests. Jevante Hill, 34, was arrested for second-degree homicide, and Ashley Hill, 39, was arrested for failure to report a death and tampering with evidence.

The investigation is still ongoing. There are no other details available at this time.