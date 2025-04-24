Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Deputies arrest 2 suspects after human remains found in Pasco County

Sheriff's line
Cedar Attanasio/AP
Sheriff's line
Posted
and last updated

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested two suspects in connection with an ongoing investigation into the discovery of human remains in Pasco County.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the apparent remains were found in Trilby, near Old Trilby Road and Trilby Road, on Tuesday. The remains were later identified as 33-year-old Diego Farias.

On Thursday, deputies announced that they had made two arrests. Jevante Hill, 34, was arrested for second-degree homicide, and Ashley Hill, 39, was arrested for failure to report a death and tampering with evidence.

The investigation is still ongoing. There are no other details available at this time.


"These should be freak accidents, not a natural disaster"

Dozens of Florida State University students and community allies marched through the streets of Tallahassee on Wednesday, demanding urgent action from state lawmakers on gun reform after a deadly campus shooting that left two dead and at least six others wounded.

FSU students march on Capitol, demand gun reform after deadly shooting

Latest Pasco County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.