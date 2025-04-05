Watch Now
Dade City man killed after losing control of vehicle: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Dade City man was killed in a Pasco County crash on Friday after he lost control of the car he was driving, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the 42-year-old motorist was driving a Toyota Tacoma northbound on the Interstate 275 entrance ramp leading to Interstate 75 at about 6:46 p.m., when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crossed the gore, overturned and came to rest in the northbound I-75 travel lanes.

The victim, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

He suffered serious injury, and was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

