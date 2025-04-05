Dade City man killed after losing control of vehicle: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Dade City man was killed in a Pasco County crash on Friday after he lost control of the car he was driving, authorities said.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the 42-year-old motorist was driving a Toyota Tacoma northbound on the Interstate 275 entrance ramp leading to Interstate 75 at about 6:46 p.m., when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle crossed the gore, overturned and came to rest in the northbound I-75 travel lanes.
The victim, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.
He suffered serious injury, and was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
“Like my mom said, in Inside Out 2, it's like a core memory.”
ABC Action News spoke with the 11-year-old who went viral when she met her hero Paige Bueckers ahead of the NCAA Women's Final Four in Tampa.