Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center set to open in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — More mental health help is on the way for people in the Tampa Bay area. Pasco County Commissioners approved money to help BayCare open a Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center in New Port Richey.

The building needs a lot of work. It's full of boxes and is currently being used as a storage space.

Over the next year, the building will transform into a behavioral health urgent care. It will be the first of its kind in the Tampa Bay area.

The Pasco County Commission allocated $3.6 million dollars to BayCare. That money is coming from an opioid settlement, and it will help renovate this building and get the urgent care operating.

“The idea behind creating a behavioral health urgent care is to help with the gaps in treatment,” Tracey Kaly with BayCare said.

The professionals here will provide mental health help, addiction screening and assessment for anyone in need. Kaly said this will be a game changer for behavioral health treatment.

“With the mental health and addiction system of care, it’s hard to navigate. People don't always know what they need, so you can come in here, and we can help you figure that out,” Kaly said.

The center will operate as an urgent care with extended hours and walk-in appointments.

The building sits on a BayCare campus with an inpatient and outpatient center. That way, physicians can easily connect patients to more resources if needed.

Plans include a welcome lobby, a comfort room with recliners and therapist and physician offices. The mobile crisis team will also be housed in the building.

“The lack of connection between mental health resources and treatment options has been a really challenging issue for our community,” Paula Barcaldo with Pasco County said.

Barcaldo told ABC Action News she thinks the center will save lives and connect people with the resources that they need.

“This is a game changer for Pasco County and we hope that this is the first of many more projects like this one across our community,” Barcaldo said.

They are hoping this center will be open and operating by December of this year. BayCare said the center will work with patients who do not have insurance.