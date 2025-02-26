BayCare opens new behavioral health urgent care in Pasco

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — BayCare's behavioral health urgent care is set to open in New Port Richey, making mental health help more accessible for people in Pasco County.

The clinic will act as an urgent care with extended hours and walk-in appointments, serving people battling addiction and mental health crises.

Physicians will offer mental health help, addiction screenings, and assessments for anyone in need. There is a welcome lobby, a comfort room with recliners and offices for therapists and physicians.

“This will allow individuals to get the right treatment at the right time right now," Tracey Kaly with BayCare said. "When someone feels like they're experiencing a crisis, there are very few options... Before now, that did not exist. You could schedule appointments, but that might be days, that might be weeks, and when someone is feeling ready for services, you want to be there with the right services.”

Kaly said she believes this clinic will save lives. They will have recovery support specialists on-site to help those battling addiction.

Morgan Barnett is one of them. She knows what it feels like to be in their shoes.

“I’m a recovering addict myself. I have a little over three years of recovery experience… My kids were removed, the whole nine. It took a lot of hard work,” Barnett said.

Now, she is dedicating her life to helping others because she is proof that recovery is possible.

“I was on the other side of those doors, so I’m very excited to be able to help someone else,” Barnett said.

The building sits on a BayCare campus with inpatient and outpatient centers, so physicians can easily connect the patient to more resources if needed.