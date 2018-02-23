AR-15 rifle, ammunition found on high school campus in Pasco County

DADE CITY, Fla. — Police discovered an AR-15 rifle and ammunition on a high school campus in Pasco County on Friday.

According to Pasco County Schools, a staff member noticed shell casings in the bed of a student’s truck at Pasco High School, so he looked inside the cab of the truck and saw a suspicious object.

School officials called Dade City Police, and they opened the object, which was a gun case that contained an AR-15 rifle and ammunition.

Dillon Nathanial Xynides, 18, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon on School Property, a third degree felony. Pasco County Schools says that his truck has also been removed from campus.

"At no time was there a threat against the school or anyone affiliated with the school," according to the school district. "It is our understanding that the gun was purchased last night for recreational hunting."

"By all accounts, Xynides is said to be a very good young man with no prior disciplinary actions noted by school administration. He did post a video of the firearm on Snapchat last evening, but there were no expressed threats made and the school was never placed in a lock-down. He has been cooperative with investigators. Police have met with Xynides' mother, who also has been very forthcoming and cooperative," Dade City Police wrote in a press release.

"We take the matters of school safety very seriously and feel a great obligation to establish and maintain a safe learning environment for all students and staff in our schools", Acting Chief James Walters said. The Chief further stated that, "we will not take any less chance in protecting the students in our schools than we would if they were our own children."

Pasco High School is continuing normal operations and everyone is reportedly safe.