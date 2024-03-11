83-year-old man dies after crashing electric bike into car: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An 83-year-old man passed away after he crashed an electric bicycle into a car Sunday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was traveling north on Withlacoochee State Trail around 11:07 a.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign on the bike trail.

FHP said the man then collided with the front of a van that was being driven east on Trilby Road by a 20-year-old woman.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.