72-year-old arrested for DUI manslaughter after Pasco crash, officials say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested for DUI manslaughter after officials say he struck and killed a motorcyclist in Pasco County on Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said William Edward Ricks was driving a Ford Escape south on US-41 around 6:30 p.m. At the intersection of Lake Floyd Drive, the Ford turned left into the path of a Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcycle then crashed into the Ford. The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital, where he later passed away.

Ricks was determined by officials to be impaired and was arrested.

