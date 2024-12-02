60-year-old man, dog die in Pasco County house fire

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A man died after a house caught fire in Pasco County early Monday morning.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the home on Bowen Street in Holiday around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, they were told that one person and multiple animals were still inside.

Crews contained the fire to the front bedroom, where the 60-year-old man was found. Two dogs were also removed, but one did not survive.

PCFR said another person was inside the home during the time of the fire but was able to escape unharmed.

The Pasco County Fire Marshal determined that the fire was accidental. There are no other details available at this time.