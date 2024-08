TAMPA, Fla — A Teen was injured after he crashed into a Pasco County school bus. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old male was driving a motorcycle on eastbound Trinity Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. Monday when a Pasco County school bus stopped for a pedestrian crosswalk signal in front of the motorcycle.

FHP said that the motorcycle driver could not stop and hit the back of the bus.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital and was seriously injured.

No one on the bus was injured.