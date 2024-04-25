Watch Now
1 arrested for armed burglary after man killed in Pasco County: PCSO

Posted at 9:02 AM, Apr 25, 2024
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Holiday Thursday morning.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the domestic-related shooting occurred near US 19 and Sunray Drive.

Deputies then arrested Lauren Chestnut, 29, for armed burglary of a dwelling, theft of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the case.

While the investigation is still ongoing, deputies said it appeared to be an isolated altercation between two known parties and there is no threat to the public.



