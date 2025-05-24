Young entrepreneurs launch business at Kids Market in Midtown

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay market is inspiring the next generation of young entrepreneurs.

Saturday morning, kids had the opportunity to showcase their talents and sell their products at the "Kids Market" in Midtown.

"We have kids that have these creative, brilliant minds, and sometimes they just need the space to be able to showcase and put that energy to use," said Kids Market Co-owner Kelly Gersonde.

From 3D printing and honey making to homemade items and baked goods, these kids have taken small businesses to a whole new level.

They are gaining real-world experience through a collaboration with Tampa Bay Markets.

The Kids Market is a new addition to the Sunshine Market in Tampa's Midtown. It is held every fourth Saturday of the month.

"It's a huge commitment because they have to make the product, they have to sell the product, and they have to market the product. So they have a lot of time spent into this," said Midtown Tampa General Manager Christina Harden. "So anything we can to help support them and their goals. Why not?"

Because of this support, these young entrepreneurs have a platform on which to launch their businesses, get creative, and showcase their talents.

"They're getting to showcase their creativity while learning money management and confidence, public speaking, how to market themselves all right alongside with their peers and having fun," said Gersonde.

Calani Lane is working to sell honey through her company called "The Sweetest Pair."

"I want to be an entrepreneur, but I don't know what - I might still be doing this when I get older," said Lane.

WFTS

She, her partner Kyleigh Jefferson, and all the young vendors here are learning new skills, selling their products, and managing money independently.

They're also interacting with customers alongside the local business community.

If you’re a young entrepreneur interested in elevating your business, you can find more details here.