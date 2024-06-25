Ybor City will see the return of historic bricks on East 7th Avenue in new project

TAMPA, Fla. — A historic street in Ybor City will see the return of some equally historic bricks as part of a new project launched by the City of Tampa.

Named one of America's 10 Great Streets by the American Planning Association, East 7th Avenue is the main road of Ybor City. Officials said the project, which will take place between North 15th and 17th Streets, aims to calm traffic, promote alternative modes of transportation and boost local businesses.

An outside contractor will use authentic historic bricks to enhance the authenticity of the National Historic Landmark District. While the first phase will kick off in July 2024, officials eventually want to brick the entire street within the historic district boundaries.

According to Ybor City's website, the area was considered a melting pot of cultures in the 1880s, with immigrants from Spain, Cuba, Germany and Italy. It was even home to some of the world’s most famous cigar factories, making Ybor City the Cigar Capital of the World until the 1930s.

Two of the city's historic social clubs, La Union Marti Maceo and the Italian Club, are also located along 7th Avenue. The clubs' sites were built in 1950 and 1917, respectively.