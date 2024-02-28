Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Ybor City icon Silver Ring Cafe now serving famous Cuban sandwiches in Tampa mall

Long lines are already forming in Westshore Plaza's food court
Screen Shot 2024-02-27 at 7.03.42 PM.png
Sean Daly
Screen Shot 2024-02-27 at 7.03.42 PM.png
Posted at 6:05 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 06:05:40-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The mall walkers at Tampa's Westshore Plaza are doing double-takes at the new — well, sort of new — restaurant in the mall's food court.

Yes, that is the same Silver Ring Cafe that's been a local icon since 1947.

"It's so funny there are a lot of people coming up to us this week that used to go to the old Silver Ring," said Nelson Valdes, one of the men who helped revive the delicious history here.

And when customers try the world-famous Cuban sandwiches?

"They say, 'It's just like I remember! It's still the same!'" laughed Valdes.

The Silver Ring Cafe was in the heart of Ybor City for decades. It closed, reopened, and closed, impacted by rent hikes and fickle times.

A location sprouted up in Riverview, where loyalist Dana Neville still proudly serves that famous Cuban sandwich recipe: smoked ham, Swiss cheese, roasted pork, Genoa salami, pickles, and a choice of mustard, mayo, or secret sauce.

But it was time to bring the Ring back to Tampa for the first time since 2008.

So Valdes teamed up with Tim Booth; they've been friends for more than 50 years.

Tim's dad provided the meats to the restaurant back in the 50s, and his family still does.

Tim, who owns the name, and Valdes, whose mother was a longtime fan of the Silver Ring Cafe, found a good rent deal at Westshore Plaza.

The Ring is back and is still a hit 77 years later.

"We're an experience for sure," said Valdes.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.