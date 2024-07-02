Wright's Gourmet House owner talks about sale of the iconic South Tampa deli

Wright's Gourmet House in South Tampa has officially been sold.

Jeff Mount, owner of the iconic South Tampa deli, announced the sale of the iconic deli to Caspers Company on Monday.

Caspers Company, a Tampa Restaurant Group, is operated by siblings Blake Casper and Allison Casper Adams.

"Here’s the difference. Next week is going to be a different guy signing the checks than last week, and that’s about the only difference people will see," said Mount.

Marjorie and Pete Wright started Wright's more than 60 years ago, in 1963. Marjorie's grandson, Jeff Mount, took over the business in 1981.

Mount said he was three years old when his family started the business.

"I think most of the grandkids at some point in time worked in the business."

"I can do everything. You don't want me to decorate a cake for you, but just about everything else I can do. We would not sell any cakes at all if they let me decorate cakes, but I have wonderful people that know how to do that," said Mount.

Mount said he started thinking about selling the business several years ago.

"I actually thought about this in early 2020, then the pandemic started, and this all got put to the side, and so I started thinking about it last year. I've had a wonderful run. I was three when Wright's just started, so here I'm 64. I think the adventure is going out and trying something different, so this is kind of like Jeff's chance to be Jeff 2.0," said Mount.

Mount said he plans to spend more time with his wife, children, and grandchild.

"I have a wonderful wife. She's put up with me working a whole lot of hours, so I'm really looking forward to spending a whole lot of time with her. I'm really looking forward to spending a whole lot of time with her. I've got some great kids. We have a grandchild that's the best thing in the world," he said.

Customers were surprised to hear about the sale and said the deli is a frequent stop for them.

"We found out through a friend who used to live down here, and we were down in the area, and we thought we'll give it a try, and we have loved it ever since. It's been five years," said Ami Jackson, a customer who lives in Central Florida. "You always worry, what if it changes, or what if your favorite item is not going to be there anymore? I guess you have to roll with the punches."

Mount said its signature sandwiches, cakes, charm, and warm hospitality will all remain the same.

"Blake was much more interested in kind of the heart and soul of the business. I think he really grasped that very, very well," said Mount.

Mount believes he is leaving his family's legacy in trusted hands. He credits the success of Wright's to his exceptional staff.

"I have the world's greatest staff. They’re great people. They have huge hearts," said Mount. "If you literally look at people that are successful, they show up every day and they do their best. That best may vary, but they always do their best. If you do that and you do that again and again, who knows, suddenly, it’s 40 years later."

"Wright’s has a special place in the hearts of so many, and we are honored Jeff chose us to help preserve and build upon his family’s rich heritage,” said Blake Casper. "Tampa has lost too many of its storied restaurants, and it is our privilege to become Wright’s custodians for years to come.”

"Wright's has been a foundation of the community for decades, and we are excited to continue serving its loyal customers with the same passion and dedication they have come to expect," added Allison Casper Adams.