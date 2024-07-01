Oxford Exchange owners buy iconic Tampa sandwich shop and bakery Wright's Gourmet House

TAMPA, Fla. — Caspers Company, a family-owned business known for hot spots such as Oxford Exchange, is adding another Tampa staple to its catalog of brands.

Opened in 1963 by Marjorie and Pete Wright, Wright's Gourmet House is known for its array of sandwiches and desserts. The deli continued on under the management of Marjorie's grandson, Jeff Mount, but Mount is now passing the torch.

As Mount heads for retirement, Blake Casper and Allison Casper Adams of Caspers Company will take over the shop that has served Tampa for over 60 years.

WFTS

“It’s been my pleasure and honor to have built upon my grandparents’ legacy, and I am thrilled to now entrust that legacy to Blake and his team at Caspers Company,” said Mount in a press release. “Their reputation for excellence, as well as an unwavering commitment to the community, make them the ideal stewards to carry forward the standards that have defined Wright’s for generations."

Caspers Company is known for its Oxford Commons brands, including Oxford Exchange and The Stovall House.

"Wright’s has a special place in the hearts of so many, and we are honored Jeff chose us to help preserve and build upon his family’s rich heritage,” said Casper. "Tampa has lost too many of its storied restaurants, and it is our privilege to become Wright’s custodians for years to come.”

The team from Wright's assured that the menu and quality would stay the same, even under its new ownership.