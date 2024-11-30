Woman looking for cell phone along I-4 hit, killed by car: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who got out of her vehicle on Interstate 4 in to look for her cell phone on Friday was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

The victim, a 23-year-old Davenport woman, had stopped her Dodge pickup truck along the shoulder of I-4 at about 8:45 p.m., west State Road 39.

She began walking along the shoulder of I-4 to look for the cell phone, which had fallen from the vehicle, the FHP report stated.

When she found the phone, the woman stepped into the path of a Hyundai Elantra, driven by a 34-year-old Brandon woman, who was traveling eastbound on I-4.

The victim was was hit by the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured.