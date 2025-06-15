Riddim Music Festival shares Caribbean culture with Tampa community

TAMPA, Fla. — The Riddim Music Festival shares the culture and contributions of Caribbean people with the Tampa Bay community.

Caribbean culture took over Water Works Park in Tampa on Saturday.

“Caribbean people can showcase their culture, showcase our food, our clothing, our art,” said Lambert Danglar.

The Riddim Music Festival brought together the rich cultural tapestry of the Caribbean through music, food, and arts. The free festival takes place during Caribbean American Heritage Month in the United States, a month that acknowledges the contributions of Caribbean immigrants and their descendants.

“Letting more people into the culture. Just letting more people know what we’re about, what we do,” said Keisha Howels-Ojo.

Festival organizers said it’s important for the diaspora to honor their Caribbean roots and culture.

“I feel like it’s always important to celebrate your culture, not just one month,” said Katara Phelps, organizer of Riddim Music Festival.

While there was so much to do, including hair braiding and face painting, the cultural event supports a good cause. Proceeds benefit Tampa Bay Community Services, Inc. It’s a nonprofit organization that supports adults with disabilities.

“We take care of the elderly, get them home, transportation, doctor appointments, etc. We also have a center for adults with disabilities, so we teach them daily life skills and financial skills,” Phelps said.

Celebrating Caribbean heritage while giving back to the community.