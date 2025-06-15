2 people found dead following shooting in Dover, HCSO deputies investigating

DOVER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating the deaths of a man and woman discovered in an apartment in Dover.
HCSO said on Sunday, around 3:12 p.m., deputies received a call about a man who was found dead with “an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.”
When deputies arrived at 12783 East US Highway, the Oaklea Manor Apartments at 3:29 p.m., they found the man dead inside one of the units, and a woman who’s also dead, with “upper body trauma.”
Detectives said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation; any updates will be made in this article.
Pasco County woman trying to rebuild mobile home after hurricanes
"I cried, of course, because I've worked very hard getting it nice, which has been difficult for me since I lost my husband and being alone,” Kelly Welty said.
Welty's mobile home lost its roof during Hurricane Milton. She said it was the only one in the Buena Vista community to get totaled by a tornado.