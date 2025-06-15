2 people found dead following shooting in Dover, HCSO deputies investigating

DOVER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating the deaths of a man and woman discovered in an apartment in Dover.

HCSO said on Sunday, around 3:12 p.m., deputies received a call about a man who was found dead with “an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.”

When deputies arrived at 12783 East US Highway, the Oaklea Manor Apartments at 3:29 p.m., they found the man dead inside one of the units, and a woman who’s also dead, with “upper body trauma.”

Detectives said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation; any updates will be made in this article.