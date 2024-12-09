Watch Now
Woman found dead inside Tampa home; deputies believe it's an isolated incident

Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead inside a Tampa home Monday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said that deputies went to the 8000 block of Beaty Grove Drive in Tampa after they received a call into the HCSO communication center from a man regarding his mental health.

Deputies went to the home and found the woman, who had already passed away, inside.

HCSO said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

