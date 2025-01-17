Woman charged with assisting teen in shooting of ATF agent: HCSO

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A woman was arrested for assisting a teenager after he allegedly shot a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent in Riverview on Dec. 27.

HCSO said Tia Heyward, 23, aided Christopher Smith, 18, after the shooting at a Riverview bowling alley.

On Dec. 28, Smith was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder with firearm with discharge with great bodily harm and aggravated battery great bodily harm deadly weapon.

The victim was an ATF agent who was off duty at the time of the shooting, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

HCSO charged Heyward with attempted murder in the first degree with firearm with discharge with great bodily harm (accessory after the fact), aggravated battery great bodily harm deadly weapon (accesory after the fact) and simple battery.