ATF agent shot during altercation in Hillsborough: HCSO

Ryan French
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office vehicle responding to crime
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Bureau Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent was shot during an altercation on Friday, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

At 11:07 p.m., Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting at The Alley at Southshore at 10221 Big Bend Road in Riverview.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult male with upper-body trauma. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.
The victim was an off-duty ATF agent, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Through investigative efforts, detectives determined that an altercation occurred, during which shots were fired.

This investigation remains active, and no other information was available.

