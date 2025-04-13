Woman arrested for DUI going nearly 100 mph over the posted speed limit on Selmon Expressway

TAMPA, Fla — A woman was arrested by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper for going nearly 100 mph over the posted speed limit on the Selmon Expressway Sunday morning.

FHP said a trooper saw a person driving a BMW going about 150 mph in a 55 mph zone westbound on the SR 618 Selmon Expressway around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver was passing cars and weaving in and out of traffic.

FHP's dashcam video shows the trooper following the vehicle and eventually pulling over the driver, identified as Allysia Ortiz, 25, for a traffic stop on South Florida Avenue.

Watch FHP dashcam video

Woman arrested for going nearly 100 mph over the posted speed limit on Selmon Expressway

FHP said Ortiz told the trooper that she had several glasses of wine and smelled of alcohol on her breath.

FHP arrested Ortiz for DUI.