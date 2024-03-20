With intensifying sun coverage, dermatologist stresses importance of sunscreen for dark-skin people

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — More sunshine brings out more people. But just how many people remember an important step before soaking up the rays? ABC Action News went to Al Lopez Park to see just how common sunscreen is.

"I don't," Sean Mann told us.

"When I remember. I don't put it on as much as I should," Tamara Campbell said.

"I definitely am a true believer in sunscreen. I also boat with my dog, a Jack Russell, she's got kind of light hair, and I'll put it on her nose and some of the places where it gets right through," said Mark Pompi.

There is a big misconception in some communities surrounding sunscreen and skin protection.

"I don't hear very often of Black people having skin cancer," said Mann.

"That is a big misconception. We probably need it a lot more. Also, I noticed I get dark spots on my face. And with the sun sunscreen, it kind of helps to not darken those areas. So I think when we don't wear it, then our face can have more different colors of pigmentation instead of just even," said Campbell.

We asked Dr. Maria Sotomayor with PHDermatology for a visit to clear up some misconceptions.

"We know that melanin protects, but it doesn't prevent us from getting skin cancers and discoloration, sunspots," Dr. Sotomayor said.

She recommends getting regular skin exams.

"People of color can get skin cancers, not necessarily in sun-exposed areas. The more common areas are the bottom of the feet, sometimes in the hands, on the scalp," she said.

Most importantly, sunscreen is a must for everyone. But what SPF works best for darker skin?

"For a darker skin complexion, I will say at least an SPF 30 if you're going to apply it every day, especially on the face because it's exposed every day. The arms—even driving, you get the UV rays filtered through the windshield. So we get more radiation here in Florida," she said.

She added that an SPF is the best choice if you plan to spend a lot of time in direct sunlight.

PHDermatology has 10 locations throughout Tampa Bay.