Man's friend killed after firearm 'unintentionally' goes off in Tampa: Police

Police
TAMPA, Fla. — Police confirmed Tuesday a man shot and killed his friend accidentally in Tampa last night.

Just before midnight, police said officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the 4900 block of East Busch Boulevard.

Officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary report from officers, the man and the shooter were friends. The firearm was being handled when it was discharged unintentionally, police said.

No charges have been filed yet, but the investigation is ongoing.

