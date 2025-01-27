Where to dispose of Gasparilla beads in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is cleaning up post-Gasparilla, and they need your help.

The city's Department of Solid Waste is continuing its Bead-Free Bay Campaign to help remove all unwanted beads and take them to designated collection sites. This initiative is to divert the beads from Tampa's waste stream and put them back to good use for 2026.

Starting Monday, Jan. 27, through May 2025, you can take your unwanted beads to the following sites:



Kate Jackson Community Center – 821 S Rome Ave.

Loretta Ingraham Recreation Complex – 1611 N Hubert Ave.

Copeland Park Center – 11001 N 15th St.

MacDonald Training Center – 5420 W Cypress St.

These drop-offs are for beads only and will not accept any other items, such as costumes, props, or general trash. Since beads never decompose, they pose serious threats to marine wildlife.

"We encourage all our pirates to give back their loot through the Bead Reuse Program," said Mayor Jane Castor. "Over recent years, Tampa pirates have been more generous than we thought and have turned in thousands of pounds of their treasure. I'm hoping maybe this year we can set a record."

