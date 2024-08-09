TAMPA, Fla — The popular Texas burger chain Whataburger is coming to Tampa, and its team is celebrating with a special pop-up event.

Officials announced that the Tampa Bay area can get its Whataburger fix at its newest location, set to open in Tampa in 2026.

On Friday, Aug. 9, Whataburger will be giving out free burgers and fries to the first 150 guests via its food truck in downtown Tampa.

Scott Goodden

Guests can find the food truck to get an early taste at Lykes Gaslight Square Park, located at 400 North Franklin Street, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There are currently 1,030 Whataburgers across 16 states, with 45 in Florida.