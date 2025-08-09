Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Death investigation being conducted after woman's remains found in Lutz: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is conducting a death investigation in Lutz after human remains were found on Aug. 8.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is conducting a death investigation in Lutz after human remains were found on Aug. 8.

According to a HCSO report, just after 11:20 a.m., deputies responded to a call about possible human remains in a wooded area in the 19100 block of Ramblewood Road.

Deputies confirmed the discovery, and the Medical Examiner’s Office determined the human remains are those of a female.

There were no apparent signs of trauma.

Detectives are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the woman’s identity and determine the cause of death.
 
This is an active investigation, and any updates will come from the HCSO Public Affairs Office.

