Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Local kids and parents share their thoughts on summer ending

Last day of summer
Last day of summer
Last Friday of summer interview
Posted
and last updated
  • Families all over the area are getting ready for the first day of school on Monday.
  • ABC Action News Photojournalist Brad Davis went to Busch Gardens on the final Friday of summer.
  • He spoke with kids and parents about how they're feeling about summer ending

"He just never showed up"

What started as a project to make a bathroom more accessible for 80-year-old Sharon Shomaker turned into a family paying for a job without seeing any work and discovering the plumber they hired had no business taking the job.

FL plumber touting 25 years experience took $1,550 deposit, but was unlicensed

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.