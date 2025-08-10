Local kids and parents share their thoughts on summer ending

- Families all over the area are getting ready for the first day of school on Monday.
- ABC Action News Photojournalist Brad Davis went to Busch Gardens on the final Friday of summer.
- He spoke with kids and parents about how they're feeling about summer ending
"He just never showed up"
What started as a project to make a bathroom more accessible for 80-year-old Sharon Shomaker turned into a family paying for a job without seeing any work and discovering the plumber they hired had no business taking the job.
FL plumber touting 25 years experience took $1,550 deposit, but was unlicensed