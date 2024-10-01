What to do if your car has been flooded in the storm

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of Tampa Bay residents are dealing with the impacts of flooding, not just in their homes but their vehicles.

There is only one way to describe the current condition of Donald Babuka’s car.

“It’s bad,” Babuka said. His car was sitting in water when he returned to his Ruskin home after Hurricane Helene had passed.

“The water was up about midway through the tire,” he said.

Babuka is among dozens hoping to salvage their flooded vehicles. Many people are wondering what to do next.

FYZ Auto Care in Ruskin has had more than 30 cars come in with flood damage. Owner Jad Stone said if your car is filled more than halfway with water, then it’s considered totaled. If not, it can be repaired.

If your vehicle has been impacted by flood water, do not try to start it. That will only cause more damage. You need to have it towed to a repair shop.

“Don’t drive, don't try to start the car a couple of times, because everything is computerized. When it damages the computer, it’s going to cost more money. The best way is to leave the car alone,” Stone said.

The sooner the vehicle can be inspected and dried out, the less damage it will sustain.

"These vehicles, we have to open the doors to get all the water out and dry, and that will help us to diagnostic the vehicle,” Stone said.

You should document the damage with pictures and videos. Contact your insurance provider as soon as possible to begin the process of filing a claim.

"They call the insurance after they bring the car here. Explain to them what the problem is. It can be the fuse box, wiring, battery, alternator or starter. It's stuff we can fix to make it work,” Stone said.

In order for your auto insurance to cover damage from flooding, you need to have comprehensive coverage. Without it, the cost to fix your vehicle will have to come out of pocket.