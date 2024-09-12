West Tampa voters say help for small businesses, road safety top of mind

WEST TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Over the years, ABC Action News has heard from countless business owners and residents about the crime in West Tampa.

As we set out to hear the voice of our voters, including our West Tampa voters, we wanted to know if crime will play a big role in which candidates win big for this area.

For Mario Vernon, crime isn't a significant factor; but the impact of previous crime spikes plays a role in the issue most important to him.

"I want to see something for small businesses like," he said. "I started out of my pocket. But if we get something done for more people to open up their own establishments. It's gonna be good."

He opened Yo Tires a year and a half ago on West Main Street. That's one of the main communities we told you about with crime concerns.

When some businesses left, Vernon decided he would step up to the plate and move in.

"I was born and raised in West Tampa, and I figured it was time for me to do something for the community," he said.

Yo Tires operates 24 hours a day. Vernon is usually there most of the time. He said he's seen a shift in crime over time, including more proactive law enforcement.

"It's evolved. But they are handling things. It's getting a little easier to do around here and everybody acting their part."

Data from the Tampa Police Department shows from 2022 to 2023, violent crime decreased by 8.3 percent, and total crime dropped by 6.9 percent.

"We've been able to do some things in the community that we haven't been able to before," he said. "Some things don't change, but some things just get better."

Others in West Tampa said they're most concerned about safer roads.

"I'm frightened because sometimes I have to cross the street to catch the bus, to go places. I don't drive and you got to wait almost 15 to 20 minutes before you get across," said Joseph Jones.

Road projects are in the works all throughout West Tampa, but results from the November election may highlight if those projects come soon enough.

"I'm hoping that one of the politicians would hear me out what not, and say, do something about this corner, this stretch of this street, you know, because it's, it's very dangerous," he said.

Then there are the voters who say they likely won't exercise their right to vote because they believe politicians, whether local or federal, are selling empty promises. That sentiment came up repeatedly as well.