Business owners in West Tampa plead for help after recent shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — As areas within the city of Tampa continue to see bouts of redevelopment, business owners in the west Tampa neighborhoods are urging city leaders and police to take more action when it comes to crime.

Jason Burrelli grew up in the west Tampa area, and that is one reason why he chose to move his business, Heart and Soul Tattoo Lounge to the area.

"It has definitely changed a lot, but like I said, unfortunately, along this corner we have had a lot of issues with violence and crime," Burrelli said.

In the five years he has called the space home to his tattoo business, he has counted at least five deaths near his shop. He knew the area was a work in progress but said shootings and crime have overshadowed its potential.

"There have been tenants who have tried to make a living and try to attempt to open small businesses and have kind of been run out and chased out," Burrelli said.

Matthew Juaire is close to being one of those businesses.

He opened Bay Cannon Beer Company three years ago and has now closed his doors to customers and his staff after a deadly shooting in early December.

“The garage door was open. We had music playing, and the shooting happened within business hours and bullets went into the building and into the beer fridge in the building. You know, had someone been standing there, it would be a different story that we’re telling," Juaire said.

WFTS

Over the years, he's asked the city and police for help. The line of communication has been open, but he said the problems persist.

"On the surface, everyone is supportive. Everyone wants it to work, including the city," Juaire said.

He, along with other business owners agreed that police respond after the shootings, but they don't stay long after to address the true crime in the area.

"Now, it’s getting to the point where it’s just out of hand, and like I said, it’s almost like a cry for help. Like we definitely need the city’s help cleaning this area up and making some changes," Burrelli said.

ABC Action News reached out to the City of Tampa as well as the police department to get a comment on the concerns in west Tampa. We are still waiting to get a response.