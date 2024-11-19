Watch Now
West Nile Virus detected in Hillsborough County, officials say

Mosquitoes
Felipe Dana/AP
Samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting viruses like dengue, sit in a petri dish.
Mosquitoes
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials are warning residents about a locally-acquired case of West Nile Virus.

The county is under a mosquito-borne illness alert and officials are coordinating surveillance and prevention efforts by aerial spraying.

how to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is urging community members to prevent mosquito bites by taking the following precautions:

  • Protect yourself with repellent.

    • Always read repellent labels thoroughly.
    • Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin.
    • Apply insect repellent to exposed skin or clothing, but not under clothing.

  • Stop mosquitoes from breeding.

    • Eliminate all standing water, even the smallest amounts.

  • Keep mosquitoes outside.

    • Use air conditioning.
    • Keep screens on all windows and repair any holes in them.

