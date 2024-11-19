West Nile Virus detected in Hillsborough County, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials are warning residents about a locally-acquired case of West Nile Virus.

The county is under a mosquito-borne illness alert and officials are coordinating surveillance and prevention efforts by aerial spraying.

FL Dept of Health

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is urging community members to prevent mosquito bites by taking the following precautions:



Protect yourself with repellent. Always read repellent labels thoroughly. Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Apply insect repellent to exposed skin or clothing, but not under clothing.

Stop mosquitoes from breeding. Eliminate all standing water, even the smallest amounts.

Keep mosquitoes outside. Use air conditioning. Keep screens on all windows and repair any holes in them.

