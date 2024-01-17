WATCH: Local nonprofit representative talks human trafficking awareness, survivor support

- Today, Hillsborough County commissioners will issue a proclamation showing their commitment to combatting human trafficking and providing support for survivors
- They also plan to talk about their plans to increase awareness and educate the community
- A representative from the nonprofit Redefining Refuge, which focuses on sexually exploited and trafficked youth, discusses human trafficking awareness
- Watch the full interview above
Posted at 9:51 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 09:52:02-05
