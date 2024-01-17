Watch Now
WATCH: Local nonprofit representative talks human trafficking awareness, survivor support

Today, Hillsborough County commissioners will issue a proclamation showing their commitment to combatting human trafficking and providing support for survivors. They also plan to talk about their plans to increase awareness and educate the community.
Posted at 9:51 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 09:52:02-05
  • A representative from the nonprofit Redefining Refuge, which focuses on sexually exploited and trafficked youth, discusses human trafficking awareness
