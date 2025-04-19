HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As Earth Day approaches, volunteers across the Tampa Bay region are stepping up to make a difference. From local parks to beaches and riverbanks, people are participating in clean-up events to help the environment.

For Charlie Adams, it's his mission to clean up Sulpher Springs in North Tampa.

WATCH: Volunteers roll up their sleeves for Earth Day cleanups

Volunteers roll up their sleeves for Earth Day cleanups

“I been in Sulpher Springs all my life,” Adams said. It's home, which is why he's committed to cleaning it up and educating people about the damage litter can do. “Oftentimes, they toss it on the sidewalk thinking that does not impact."

He explained that a lot of the trash makes its way into the river, so he held a cleanup event on Saturday morning to encourage others to join in on his efforts.

“This is my duty to be a part of having a positive impact on this community,” Adams said.

He relied on Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful to provide the supplies needed for the event. Kristina Moreta with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful said that it's something anyone in the Tampa Bay area can take advantage of.

“All of our supplies are free. We will provide you with trash bags, pickers and gloves,” Moreta said.

Click here to create a cleanup. Moreta said every cleanup makes a huge difference.

“We believe that all of these efforts are more than just about picking up trash. They're about inspiring the next generation to care about our environment,” Moreta said.