TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of construction workers volunteered to build beds for Children in Tampa this weekend.

WATCH: Volunteers from Tampa construction firms build beds for children in need

Volunteers from Tampa construction firms build beds for children in need

A team from Moss Construction, Spectra Contract Flooring, APG Contractors & Engineering, and BCH Mechanical, with saws and drills in hand, made 30 twin-sized beds for local children who currently don’t have one or need a replacement.

This was done in partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Place, a national nonprofit that ensures no child sleeps on the floor.

“At Moss, we don’t just build buildings, we help build great communities,” said Toby Manulak, Senior Vice President of Moss’ Mid-Florida division, based in Tampa. “Every child deserves a safe place to sleep, no matter their circumstances. With the help of our incredible industry partners, we’re delivering comfort, dignity, and hope to families across Tampa Bay.”