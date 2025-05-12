Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Volunteers from Tampa construction firms build beds for children in need

This was done in partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Place, a national nonprofit that ensures no child sleeps on the floor.
construction
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of construction workers volunteered to build beds for Children in Tampa this weekend.

WATCH: Volunteers from Tampa construction firms build beds for children in need

Volunteers from Tampa construction firms build beds for children in need

A team from Moss Construction, Spectra Contract Flooring, APG Contractors & Engineering, and BCH Mechanical, with saws and drills in hand, made 30 twin-sized beds for local children who currently don’t have one or need a replacement.

This was done in partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Place, a national nonprofit that ensures no child sleeps on the floor.

“At Moss, we don’t just build buildings, we help build great communities,” said Toby Manulak, Senior Vice President of Moss’ Mid-Florida division, based in Tampa. “Every child deserves a safe place to sleep, no matter their circumstances. With the help of our incredible industry partners, we’re delivering comfort, dignity, and hope to families across Tampa Bay.”


“It's a little nerve-wracking.”
Condo residents voice their concerns after substantial concrete cracks forced an evacuation of a condo building on Sand Key.

Construction crews continued to stabilize condo on Sand Key after crack found in parking garage: CPD

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.