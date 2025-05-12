Watch Now
Tampa celebrates Haitian Heritage Month with cinema event

The City of Tampa is recognizing Haitian Heritage Month with a celebration at the historic Tampa Theatre.
TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is recognizing Haitian Heritage Month with a celebration at the historic Tampa Theatre.

The Haitian Flag Day Cinema Celebration featured a community resource exhibition along with a screening of the film “Mountains.”

This event was MC’ed by ABC Action News’ reporter, Rebecca Petit.

An awards ceremony also took place, recognizing people from the Haitian community who are making significant impacts in the Tampa Bay area. The event celebrated heritage and highlighted the importance of unity and community engagement.


